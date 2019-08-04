|
|
Jack Douglas Slate FORT WORTH--Jack Slate, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Christ Chapel Bible Church. Interment: Annetta Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Church Angels Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Concerned Citizens of Jack County in Jacksboro. Jack was born in Jacksboro on Aug. 11, 1926. He was a humble, kind and supportive person to all. He retired from Safeway in 1987 after 43 years of service. He spent his retirement enjoying his family, telling stories, visiting with strangers and all things related to TCU Athletics. Jack was preceded in death by his spouse, Sharon; his parents, Bert and Lois Slate; brothers, Garth "Watt" Slate and Kenneth "Bit" Slate; and sister, Betty Little. SURVIVORS: Jack is survived by his son, Drew Slate and wife, Heather, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Rylee and Kerby Slate; his sister, Anita "Pill" Crow of North Richland Hills; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019