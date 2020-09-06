1/1
Jack Douglas Wages
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Douglas Wages
April 5, 1938 - August 29, 2020
Arlington, TX - Jack Douglas Wages died August 29, 2020 in the Texas Resource Arlington Memorial Hospital with cancer.
Celebration of Life: Will be held at a later date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice Health Care of Texas, 6100 Western Place, Suite 105, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. This was his last wish.
Jack loved God; his wife, Delouis McCarrell Wages of 61 years; his nephew; his Arkansas Family; his Hospice nurses; his church, First Baptist Church of Arlington; and Sunday School Class. He loved his many friends and he loved his puppies, Molly and Milly.
His philosophy was the "Bloom where you are planted"; he was born April 5, 1938 in Lubbock, Texas.
He graduated from Arlington High School in 1956, North Texas State University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science, a Master's Degree of Science at the University of Texas in Austin, 1964, and his PhD. Degree from University of Tennessee in 1968. Jack served in the Army active reserves for 10 years. Jack taught at Texas Tech University from 1968-2000. He taught English Literature and loved reading and doing research. He retired from Texas Tech as a Professor Emeritus after teaching 32 years. He moved back to Arlington in 2000 and was very active in many organizations in Arlington, Grapevine and Fort Worth.
He donated his body to UT Southwestern Medical Center; he wanted to continue teaching.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved