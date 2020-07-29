Jack Dudly Tyler Sr. KELLER--Jack Dudly Tyler Sr., 86, of Keller, Texas, died Saturday, July, 25, 2020, at a Fort Worth, Texas, care facility. Jack was born Sept. 27, 1933, to Charlie and Lola Cook Tyler of Henderson County. At a young age, Jack was struck with polio. He married Rebecca Price of Collinsville, Texas, on May 30, 1959. He was an avid guitar player, playing many years at Lone Star Bar-B-Que and Azle Opera. Jack was a salesman for Stafford Photo Engraving for 26 years. In 1976 he opened a family business, Tyler Negative Service, working for 21 years until his retirement. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rebecca P. Tyler of Keller; sister, Kathleen Lusk of Collinsville; sister, Melba Melton of Collinsville; brother, Donald R. Tyler of Whitesboro; sister, Glenda Tyler of Collinsville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his son, Jack Dudly "JD" Tyler Jr.; parents, Charlie and Lola Tyler; sister, Charlene; brother-in-law, Wayne and nephew, Wayne "Junior" Ridlehoover; and sister, Dorothy Nell Fritz. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's honor to Scottish Rite Hospital at https://scottishriteforchildren.org/get-involved
. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A graveside service honoring Jack will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Collinsville Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. A time of visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com
.