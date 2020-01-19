|
|
Jack Edward Braunstein Jr. FORT WORTH--Jack Edward Braunstein Jr., 67, passed away at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. Jack was born Oct. 22, 1952, in Anchorage, Alaska. Jack loved to custom build automobiles and ride his Harley in full leather. He enjoyed his time living in southern Arizona, working in the copper mines and living with his friends and family. In his youth, Jack spent time in ROTC, and his fondest memories were of watching rockets launch from his neighborhood in Florida. He will be dearly missed. Jack was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Jacquelyn and Julia; his son, Chris; and his loving sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Rick. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020