Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Edwin Harris Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Edwin Harris Jr. Obituary
Jack Edwin Harris Jr. MANSFIELD--Jack Edwin Harris Jr., 62, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Mansfield. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at St. Alban's Anglican Church, 911 S. Davis Drive, Arlington, with Father Stanley Maneikis officiating. Interment: Old Arlington Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Celebration of Life: immediately following the graveside service at J. Gilligan's Bar and Grill, 400 E. Abram St., Arlington. Jack was born Jan. 15, 1957, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Jack Edwin Harris Sr. and JoAnne O'Hara Harris. He resided for the majority of his life in the Arlington and Mansfield area. Jack worked in real estate and was a member of St. Alban's Anglican Church in Arlington. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Grady W. Harris and Chris Harris. SURVIVORS: Son, Jack O'Hara Harris and wife, Amanda Jae Stoner; daughters, Rachel Terry and husband, Joshua, and Amanda Joy Harris; grandchildren, Robert Wilson Terry and Joshua Lee Terry; and his beloved companion, Amelia, his German Shepherd.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now