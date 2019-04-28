|
Jack Edwin Harris Jr. MANSFIELD--Jack Edwin Harris Jr., 62, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Mansfield. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at St. Alban's Anglican Church, 911 S. Davis Drive, Arlington, with Father Stanley Maneikis officiating. Interment: Old Arlington Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Celebration of Life: immediately following the graveside service at J. Gilligan's Bar and Grill, 400 E. Abram St., Arlington. Jack was born Jan. 15, 1957, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Jack Edwin Harris Sr. and JoAnne O'Hara Harris. He resided for the majority of his life in the Arlington and Mansfield area. Jack worked in real estate and was a member of St. Alban's Anglican Church in Arlington. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Grady W. Harris and Chris Harris. SURVIVORS: Son, Jack O'Hara Harris and wife, Amanda Jae Stoner; daughters, Rachel Terry and husband, Joshua, and Amanda Joy Harris; grandchildren, Robert Wilson Terry and Joshua Lee Terry; and his beloved companion, Amelia, his German Shepherd.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019