Jack Gordon Parkhurst MANSFIELD--Jack Gordon Parkhurst, 80, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Mansfield. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. Interment: 1:30 p.m., Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the garysinisefoundation.org
. Jack was born Oct. 21, 1939, in Fowler, Ohio, to Gordon Parkhurst and Julia Ruiter Parkhurst. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Jack married Patricia Ann Gunter on March 19, 1963, in Abilene, Texas. An Arlington resident since 1964, he resided in Mansfield for the last seven months. Jack retired from General Motors. He currently lived at St. Francis Retirement Village. SURVIVORS: Wife of 57 years, Patricia Ann Gunter Parkhurst; sons, Frederick M. Parkhurst and wife, Connie, and Alexander M. Parkhurst and wife, Erica; sisters, Joyce Masoodi and husband, Bashir, and Ruth Hartman and husband, Dave; brother-in-law, Charlie Gunter and wife, Kay; and their families; grandchildren, Hunter, Forrest, Bill, Andrew and Kadryn.