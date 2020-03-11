|
Jack Harold Dyer PARADISE--Jack Harold Dyer, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Bridgeport. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Flower Mound Presbyterian Church, 1501 Flower Mound Road, Flower Mound. Jack was born Dec. 27, 1939, in Dallas to Carrol B. and Jean Robinson Dyer. They both preceded him in death. Jack was baptized in 1964 at Grapevine Church of Christ. He worked as an independent contractor for Metro Metal Buildings for many years and was retired from Southlake Carroll ISD. SURVIVORS: Jack is survived by his wife, Rita Stapleton Dyer of Paradise; children, Jack Brandon Dyer and wife, Noriko, of Austin and Lyndon Harold Dyer of Bowie; grandchildren, Rebecca S. Dyer of Dallas and David L. Dyer of College Station; sister, Carolyn King; nephews, Steve, Kyle, Sean and Shane; nieces, Jacklyn, Tiffany and Michelle; extended family; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020