Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander's Midway Funeral Home
3607 E Highway 199
Springtown, TX 76082
(817) 677-2634
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Harold Dyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Harold Dyer Obituary
Jack Harold Dyer PARADISE--Jack Harold Dyer, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Bridgeport. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Flower Mound Presbyterian Church, 1501 Flower Mound Road, Flower Mound. Jack was born Dec. 27, 1939, in Dallas to Carrol B. and Jean Robinson Dyer. They both preceded him in death. Jack was baptized in 1964 at Grapevine Church of Christ. He worked as an independent contractor for Metro Metal Buildings for many years and was retired from Southlake Carroll ISD. SURVIVORS: Jack is survived by his wife, Rita Stapleton Dyer of Paradise; children, Jack Brandon Dyer and wife, Noriko, of Austin and Lyndon Harold Dyer of Bowie; grandchildren, Rebecca S. Dyer of Dallas and David L. Dyer of College Station; sister, Carolyn King; nephews, Steve, Kyle, Sean and Shane; nieces, Jacklyn, Tiffany and Michelle; extended family; and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -