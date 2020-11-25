1/1
Jack Hartnett
1952 - 2020
Jack Hartnett
February 7, 1952 - November 20, 2020
Burleson, Texas - Jack Curtis Hartnett, 68, of Burleson, Texas passed away on November 20, 2020.
His funeral service will be at 2:00pm Monday, November 30, 2020 at 6362 Retta Mansfield Rd., Burleson, Texas 76028.
Jack was born in Mexia, Texas to Joe C. and Muzzette Hartnett, where he lived until graduation in 1970. Jack played basketball, ran track but his true love was playing football and being captain of the fighting Blackcats. He was active in scouting and reached Eagle Scout status. Jack was also part of the Ogewenagi Indian Dancers where he danced the hoop dance. He was nominated to the Naval Academy but married his high school sweetheart, Vicki, instead and they spend almost 50 wonderful years and were blessed with three children, 6 grandchildren, and 5 step-grandchildren.
Jack was a long time restaurant entrepreneur who started his first business called "Snappy Jacks", a small Bar B Cue place in South Arlington at 21 years old. He is still known by many as just "Snappy". He then joined Sonic and spent a career of 33 years running D.L. Rogers Corp as President. He brought the concept of ice cream to Sonic across the nation and was affectionately known as "Mr. Ice cream". He served on the FAC board for years at Sonic and was affectionately known there as "Mr. Argumentative". He was awarded the "Troy Smith Award" which is the highest award from Sonic Industries. Jack then spread his wings and started opening his own Sonics and later Fish City Grills. He loved deeply the idea of giving people opportunities to grow and reach their potentials. If anyone knew Jack they knew his infectious smile and his always positive attitude. Jack loved so many things in life but most of us know his favorite thing was to cook and feed folks really good food. He also was a talented painter and he loved to sing. Jack loved to be around people, especially his family and friends. His favorite place was his new home on Cedar Creek Lane. He referred to it as his "happy place".
Jack was a member of Colleyville Methodist Church in Colleyville, Texas where he and Vicki worked with the youth group when they lived there. Jack was also supporter of 4 H and so enjoyed watching kids be their best.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Joe C. Hartnett and Muzzette Hartnett, and his sister Joann Hinchliffe.
He is survived by his wife Vicki Hartnett; children Jennifer Ruyle and husband Kenney Ruyle, Keyli Rhoades and husband Keith Rhoades, Jason Hartnett and wife Shanta Hartnett; grandchildren, Dalton Ruyle, Cade Hartnett, Madison Hartnett, Laine Rhoades, Jenna Ruyle and Ryder Rhoades; step-grandchildren, Amanda Ruyle, Noel Martin, Jack Martin, and Sunny Giles; sister, Rita Weaver and husband Winston Weaver, and sister Kelli Reynolds and Debbie Robinson; nieces and nephews Wendy Weaver, Michael Weaver, Charles Hinchliffe, Bridgette Hinchliffe, Brent Burns, and Brandi Burns.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
The world lost a great Man! Jack was one of most giving, funny, and loving person I've met. I'm so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with Vicki and the family. I know that Jack and my Mother are up in heaven laughing and playing cards! Love you guys and again I'm sorry for your lost.
Jason Brice
Friend
November 24, 2020
