Jack Howell Darby FORT WORTH -- Jack Howell Darby passed peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the age of 85. SERVICE: 1 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, St. John's Anglican Church, 2401 College Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: The family requests memorial donations in lieu of flowers to The James L. West Alzheimer's Center, 1111 Summit Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76102 or VA North Texas Health Care System https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/52251716/). Jack was born in Houston, Texas and graduated from Greenville High School ('51) and East Texas State ('57). He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and spent 50+ years in the clothing industry. Known for his love of laughter and family, he will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Preceded in life by his parents, Madalyn and Ernest Darby; former wife, Donna Darby; and son, Derek Franklin. SURVIVORS: His wife, Marsha Franklin Darby; two daughters, Dee Darby, her husband, Rick Osborne, Kristen Darby; and one son, Michael Franklin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 20, 2019