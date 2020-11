Jack Kenneth GrattsSeptember 18, 2020Grand Prairie, Texas - Jack Kenneth Gratts was born on March 30, 1945 to Lawson and Idell Gratts in Weatherford, Texas. He passed away peacefully at age of 75.Memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 11am at St. Michael Archangel Church, 2910 Corn Valley Rd., Grand Prairie 75052. Burial will be held at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas at 2pm.Jack was a US Navy veteran.He was loved so much and will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.