Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Skyvue Memorial Gardens
Jack L. Helton


1932 - 2019
Jack L. Helton Obituary
Jack L. Helton BURLESON -- Jack L. Helton passed away on Nov. 9, 2019 in the comfort of his own home. SERVICE: Visitation: Thursday, Nov.14, 11 a.m. at Skyvue Funeral Home. Graveside Service: Thursday 12 p.m. at Skyvue Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SPCA in his honor. Jack was born on Feb. 27, 1932 in and raised Denton County, Texas. He served four years in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 during the Korean War. After the Navy he became successful in owning his own businesses which included Helton Building Supply and Helton Equipment Company. He loved to restore 1932-1959 Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury Cars. His favorite was the 1940 Ford Convertible. Preceded in death: Father, Clarence Cecil Helton; Mother, Edna Nettie Trietsche; Sister, Margaret Adams; Daughter, Tanya Helton. SURVIVORS: Spouse, The love of his life, Janice; Son, Eddy Helton; Daughter, Tobi Baker; Grandchildren, Joshua, Laura, Dustin, Laci; Six great grandchildren and many extended family and friends including his beloved dog Barney.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019
