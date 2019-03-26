Home

Jack Lanier FORT WORTH--Jack Lanier, 97, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Burial follows in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m.Tuesday, March 26, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Jack was born in Lissie, Texas, on July 30, 1921. He was the second of seven children born to David Leslie and Ola Bell Smith Lanier. Jack was a graduate of Garwood High School in Garwood, Texas, and the University of Texas at Austin. He served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. Jack met his beloved wife, Virginia Hancock Lanier, while he was stationed at the Army air base in Ardmore, Okla. They were married in Ardmore in 1946 and moved to Austin, Texas, where Jack was a student at the University of Texas. Their three children were born in Austin. The family moved to Fort Worth in 1956 when Jack began his career as an electrical engineer at what is now Lockheed Martin. He retired in 1986. Jack was a member of Edge Park United Methodist Church. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Hazel Page and Berta Rea Broach; daughter, Jean Anne Lanier; son, Charles Lanier and wife, Beth; son, David Mark Lanier and wife, Teenie; grandchildren, David Lanier, James Lanier, Angela Lanier Taylor, and John Mark Lanier; and great-grandchildren, Bailey Taylor and Gavin Taylor.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019
