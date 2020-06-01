Jack Laurel Martin FORT WORTH--Jack Laurel Martin, 93, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Fort Worth. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Wiley Funeral Home Chapel in Granbury. Burial follows in Acton Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Wiley Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations appreciated for the Alzheimer's and First Presbyterian Church Granbury. Jack was born July 20, 1926, in Anson, Texas, to Burnett Laurel Martin and Ora Neal Martin. Jack married Ida America Gori on Jan. 30, 1949, in Maracaibo, Venezuela. He had lived in Granbury and Fort Worth since 1974 and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Granbury. Jack devoted his life to his family and being the person we all turned to for guidance and wisdom. He was grateful to his parents and grandparents for growing up on a farm, the work ethics he learned there, and their support of his dream to not having to earn a living on a dry cotton farm east of Anson. His dream was also supported by Ida as he led the family to one adventure after another with each move he made to solve others' problems and get projects completed the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, multiple FHA complexes in Ohio, Rio Rico in Arizona, projects in New York and Florida, and eventually back to Texas to complete De Cordova Bend and Pecan Plantation in Granbury. Jack's enterprises in real estate began at age 18 and continued throughout his life. He was always reading, learning, and eager to share his knowledge with his children and grandchildren. His greatest desire: "May each of you be blessed as I was truly blessed." SURVIVORS: Jack is survived by his 99-year-old brother, Gene Martin of Oklahoma City; sister, Alta Jo Weeks of Abilene; late life love, Dorothy Baldwin; children, Jacqueline Denmark and husband, Bill Ort, of Fort Worth, James Martin and wife, Bennie, of Waco, Jack Martin and wife, Gloria, of Granbury, Jeffrey Martin and wife, Donna, of Smithfield, Ky.; nieces and nephews across the United States; grandchildren, Becky Gibson and husband, JP, of Granbury, Jack Martin, III and wife, Adrianne, of Granbury, Shawna Winters and husband, Jason, of Fort Worth, Melanie Medina and husband, Tito, Melissa De Hoyos and husband, Ryan, Jeffrey Martin and partner, Adrianne, of Austin, Christopher Martin of Chicago, and Jennifer Martin of Smithfield, Ky.; and 11 great-grandchildren.