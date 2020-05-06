Jack Lee Wardlaw FORT WORTH--Jack Lee Wardlaw, 80, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 1, 2020, after battling cancer. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, 76107. Open visitation: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, 76126. Jack Lee was born with a twin, Jan Dee Wardlaw, on March 17, 1940, to Jack Wardlaw and Vivian Lee Compton Wardlaw in Arlington. Jan died at birth and was buried in Rosehill Cemetery. Jack Lee graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1959 and then attended North Texas State University. At 6 years of age, Jack fell in love with the steel guitar. At 9, he and his 5-year-old sister sang and performed on WBAP RADIO. After that, Jack played many Saturdays on the Bobby Peters Show, and Pat Boone "Teen Times" show. He had a vast and successful career, with many honors as a musician. One of the most famous was playing at the Texas Hotel breakfast for President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy, where he got to shake his hand before that awful afternoon in Dallas. As well as extremely talented on guitar, bass, and steel guitar, Jack was an accomplished artist, painter, show card sign creator, avid model plane hobbiest/builder, and excellent wholesale liquor sales associate for 22 years working for Glacier's Wholesale, where he received countless awards and honors. He was full of talent and sales ability. Jack said "the best thing that ever happened in his life was the birth of his son, Jan Dee Wardlaw" who was named for Jack's twin. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Vivian Wardlaw, and brother-in-law, A.J. Fidler. SURVIVORS: Jack is survived by his son, Jan Dee Wardlaw; brothers, James Ariel Wardlaw and Patrick Gregory Wardlaw Sr.; sister, Nan Wardlaw Fidler; nephews, Greg and wife, Becky Wardlaw, and Sean H. and wife, Debbie Wardlaw; great-niece, Audrey Ann Wardlaw; and many friends. He will be missed by many.





