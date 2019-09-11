|
Jack Leonard Grigsby FORT WORTH--Jack Leonard Grigsby, 81, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. REQUIEM EUCHARIST: 11 a.m Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Christ the King and All Saints, 3290 Lackland Road. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Interment: 2:15 p.m in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, donations may be given to the Salvation Army or Meals on Wheels in lieu of flowers. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019