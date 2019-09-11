Home

THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King and All Saints
3290 Lackland Road
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King and All Saints
3290 Lackland Road
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:15 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Jack Leonard Grigsby Obituary
Jack Leonard Grigsby FORT WORTH--Jack Leonard Grigsby, 81, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. REQUIEM EUCHARIST: 11 a.m Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Christ the King and All Saints, 3290 Lackland Road. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Interment: 2:15 p.m in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, donations may be given to the Salvation Army or Meals on Wheels in lieu of flowers. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019
