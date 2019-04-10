Jack M. Hart ARLINGTON--Jack M. Hart, 87, of Arlington, formerly of Glen Rose, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Glen Rose. Interment: White Church Cemetery, Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time, Friday, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Glen Rose. Lie in State: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home, Glen Rose. Jack was born on the family farm in the Rock Creek Community on Aug. 4, 1931, to Leslie and Lottie Hart. He was All-District Football and Basketball for the Glen Rose Tigers. He married Doris Peterman on July 4, 1952, in Glen Rose, Texas. Jack loved his home place, family, celebrating family events and, most importantly, the love of his life, Doris Marie. He loved sports especially the Texas Longhorns and Rangers and in the earlier years attending all of the grandkids' sports and activities. Jack loved telling anyone a good joke or talking in general. He enjoyed traveling all over the world or where there was fun, fishing for big catfish (trotline and grabbling), and gardening. He proudly served for four years in the United States Air Force. He served in the ROTC at Tarleton State University and the National Guard. SURVIVORS: Jack is survived by his loving wife, Doris, of 66 years; daughters, Marilyn Kampen (Richard) and Leslie Ribinskas (Bill); grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cody Kampen and daughter, Kynlee, Derek and Crystal Kampen and children, Destiny, Drew and Mason, Brady and Melissa Ribinskas and daughters, Greer and Lorelai Whitney, and Lance Dickson and daughter, Emryn; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



