Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1957 - 2019
Jack Maxey Jr. Obituary
Jack Maxey Jr. BURLESON--Jack Maxey Jr. was born Aug. 24, 1957, in Houston, Texas, to Jack and Frances Maxey. He went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Jack loved his family, friends and co-workers and the Dallas Cowboys!!! If there was a Cowboys game on, he was watching it fully dressed from head to toe in Dallas Cowboy attire. Jack excelled at his job and leadership at work. Many refer to him as a legend in the manufactured home industry where he spent 30-plus years being top in sales, unmatched work ethic and drive, a mentor and positive influence to everyone that crossed his path. Jack played in a band in his younger days as the drummer. He had a great love for music, reading and traveling. He truly believed everyone was special, and he let you know you were and made you feel that way. His greatest accomplishment and the one he was most proud of was his family who he would do anything for. Jack loved the Lord and one of his favorite things to do was bedtime prayers with his granddaughter, Teagan. Jack will be greatly missed by all until we meet again. Jack was preceded in death by son, Jackson Maxey, and father, Jack Maxey Sr. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Debbie Maxey; daughter, Chelsey Maxey; son, Zack Maxey and wife, Summer; daughter, Misty Worbington and husband, Ty'; grandchildren, Teagan, Evie, Easton and Dash; his mother, Frances Maxey; sister, Sharon Moore; lots of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; brothers and sisters-in-laws; more family; many, many friends; and his hound dog, Hank.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019
