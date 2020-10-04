Jack Parker Horne Sr.
March 1, 1928 - June 9, 2020
Rancho Mirage, California - Jack Parker Horne, Texan and 51-year resident of La Cañada, CA, died June 9 from Alzheimer's. He was 92.
Born in Ft. Worth to James Grady and Mary (Parker) Horne, in the house his father built, Jack was one of six children that included his older brother Grady and younger sisters Bess (Persons) Margie (Weaver), Mary Lou, and Dorothy (Smith). As a reserved, determined, moral, strong, scientifically minded (perhaps obdurate), athletic physical specimen who took pride as a logophile and wordsmith, Jack never met a person who could beat him at Boggle, pitching washers, or catching a football.
After graduating from Paschal High and service in the Navy, Jack enjoyed stints as a sure-handed receiver at UT Austin and TCU. Famed sports journalist, Jack Murphy, wrote, "HORNE is merely the most adroit pass catcher on TCU's squad and considered by some the handiest man of this century at jerking a football from the skies." While the football would "Stick for Him," college did not and Jack pleasantly found nothing stuck with him like fellow Panther alum, Murlene Robbins. They eloped in 1950, leading to 69 years of marital devotion, 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 4 greatgrandchildren. He took pride in his progeny.
As an insurance executive in 1968, Jack and Murlene moved the family to La Cañada. While keeping close ties with Texas roots, they grew deep roots in southern California, where all four children graduated from La Cañada High. In the 1970s, Jack transitioned to a career as a commercial real estate broker while pursing avocations he characterized as body, brain, and billfold. As Jack Murphy noted, "Horne is simply a production of his own determination." Determination, mental, and physical fortitude led him to achieve many astounding feats and wonders ranging from Mensa membership to running 50+ marathons (some barefoot and virtually all shirtless). At Pasadena's Gold's Gym they called him "freak of nature" as he drew audiences while completing double digit chin ups well into his 80s.
Jack lost Murlene to Alzheimer's in 2019. They were preceded in death by their first beloved grandchild, Scott Sims and are survived by their children; Valerie Sims, Nancy Ventura, Jack Jr., and Jill Armstrong, grandchildren; Rachel Baker, Greer Tedford, Corey, Conner, and Carson Ventura, Hailey and Riley Horne, and Peyton, Paige, and Delaney Armstrong, and greatgrandchildren; Jayden Baker, Jack and Mary Tedford, and Penny Lane Horne.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Jack's name to Smile Train via https://www.smiletrain.org/