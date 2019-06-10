|
Jack Raymond Cheney BENBROOK--Maj. Jack Raymond Cheney, 89, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. FUNERAL: Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Laurel Land. Jack was born Sept. 3, 1929, in Raymondville, Texas. He served in the U.S. Army for 23 years and received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service in Vietnam. Jack attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and received his Master's at TCU. He wrote 10 books of poetry, and loved to tell many jokes. Jack taught Sunday School and was a deacon at Ridglea West Baptist. He was a loving husband, father, brother, granddad, and great-granddad. He will be missed by all. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Evelyn Cheney; parents, W.H. Hershall and Eva Cheney; and grandson, Kyle Cheney. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sons, Steve, Bruce, Mike and wife, Marechris, Jeff and wife, Cindy; daughter, Marilyn; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 10, 2019