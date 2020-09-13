Jack Russell Lynch Sr.
October 24, 1946 - August 24, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Jack Russell Lynch, Sr., 73, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
Jack was born on October 24, 1946 in Fort Worth, Texas to Richard and Lorena Lynch. He was a 1964 graduate of Eastern Hills High School, and received his law degree from Baylor University. Jack worked as an attorney before joining his family concession business. Later he became a officer with the Department of Criminal Justice. Jack loved to fish and hunt. He loved spending time with his family.
Survivors: Wife, Eva Lynch; children, Jack Russell Lynch II, Joseph "Joe" Walter Lynch and fiancee, Stephanie Simpson, and Kelly Peterson; grandchildren, Christopher Weber-Lynch, Brody Henderson, and Mackenzie Peterson; and extended family.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private family memorial will be held. Please sign the online guestbook to convey condolences. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
.