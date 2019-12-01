|
Jack Scott Rhodes HURST--Jack Scott Rhodes, 96, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in the chapel of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Jack was born in Forney in 1923 to Jack and Maggie McMahan Rhodes. He graduated from Forney High School and married Wilma Mae Miller on Nov. 14, 1945. In 1941 he went to work as a salesman for Nabisco in Fort Worth and retired in 1986, after 45 years with the company. Jack served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a second-class corpsman from 1942 to 1946 and again during the Korean War as a first-class medic from 1950 to 1952. Jack was a Mason and Past Master of Cooke-Peavy Lodge, a member of the FTW Chapter serving as Past High Priest, a member of FTW Council serving as Thrice Illustrious Master, a member of FTW Commandry, and a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was a charter member of Ryanwood Baptist Church and an ordained deacon for 50 years. He served as church treasurer on three occasions for a total of more than 20 years. Jack loved to play golf, a game he embraced for 66 years. Jack was predeceased by his wife of 66-plus years, Wilma Mae Miller; sons, Ronny and Randy; brothers; and a sister. SURVIVORS: Sister, Mary Ruth Taylor; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Debbie Rhodes and Olga Rhodes; and a large and loving extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019