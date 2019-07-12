Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Spalding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Spalding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Spalding Obituary
Jack Spalding FORT WORTH -- Mr. Spalding, 97, passed away Wednesday, July 10 in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10 AM, Saturday, July 13 at Waldo Funeral Home. Ken Mullins will officiate. Burial will follow at Sadler Cemetery with Don Wood, Trey Freels, John Bitros, Daniel Wood, Chandler Spalding, and Trevor Spalding serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 AM Saturday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . One of seven children, Jack was born in March 1922 near Sadler, Texas to the late Tom and Jessie (Hackleman) Spalding. He graduated from Sadler schools and Draughn's Business College. After serving in the US Air Force during World War II, Mr. Spalding worked for Burroughs Adding Machine Company and Banker Systems and Services. He was married for 58 years to Ethylyn (Abel) Spalding until her death in March 2008. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and five siblings. SURVIVORS: Mr. Spalding will be remembered as a lifelong American patriot and is survived by one sister, Tommie Sue Spalding of Sherman; four nephews; two nieces; and companion, Carmen Hernandez of Fort Worth.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now