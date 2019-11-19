Home

Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
All Saints Episcopal Church
5001 Crestline Road
Jack Thomas Wright Obituary
Jack Thomas Wright FORT WORTH--Jack Thomas Wright passed away Friday evening, Nov. 16, 2019. Mr. Wright was 67. SERVICE: A Service of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Thursday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 5001 Crestline Road. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Scholarship Support for Student Athletes at TCU, in his memory, is suggested.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019
