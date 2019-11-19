|
Jack Thomas Wright FORT WORTH--Jack Thomas Wright passed away Friday evening, Nov. 16, 2019. Mr. Wright was 67. SERVICE: A Service of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Thursday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 5001 Crestline Road. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Scholarship Support for Student Athletes at TCU, in his memory, is suggested.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019