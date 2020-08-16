1/1
Jack William Roeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack William Roeder FORT WORTH--Jack William Roeder, 80, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Jack was born in Adrian, Mich., on May 29, 1940, the only child of Lyle and Beatrice Roeder. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Roeder; his son, Charles Roeder and his wife, Paula; his son Joseph Roeder; his daughter, Jacqueline Meador and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Renea Roeder, Christopher Roeder, Matthew Roeder, Elaine Meador, Lesley Meador, Emily Meador, and Evelyn Meador; and great-granddaughter, Zoey Bryant. INTERMENT: He will be interred at the DFW National Cemetery in honor of his service as a naval officer during the Vietnam War.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
8174513333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved