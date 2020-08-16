Jack William Roeder FORT WORTH--Jack William Roeder, 80, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Jack was born in Adrian, Mich., on May 29, 1940, the only child of Lyle and Beatrice Roeder. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Roeder; his son, Charles Roeder and his wife, Paula; his son Joseph Roeder; his daughter, Jacqueline Meador and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Renea Roeder, Christopher Roeder, Matthew Roeder, Elaine Meador, Lesley Meador, Emily Meador, and Evelyn Meador; and great-granddaughter, Zoey Bryant. INTERMENT: He will be interred at the DFW National Cemetery in honor of his service as a naval officer during the Vietnam War.