Jackie Ann Presley BURLESON--Jackie Ann Presley, 76, of Burleson, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. FUNERAL: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes with committal in Laurel Land Memorial Park to follow. Jackie was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 7, 1944, to Carrol Dante Presley and Louise Catherine Eden. Her birth was preceded by twin sisters who died at birth; when she was born, the name "Jackie Ann" was reused after her favorite grandmother who lived only a few houses away. Jackie graduated from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Science, and became a registered nurse, emulating her hero from childhood books, Cherry Ames. Jackie was fiercely intelligent, and never stopped her pursuit of education. She earned a Master's degree in Public Administration, and in her later years, sponsored and judged the spelling bee at her alma mater, Hubbard Heights Elementary School, where she was once the spelling champion. After watching the Alex Hailey TV mini-series "Roots" in 1977, Jackie become a lifelong devotee of genealogy, reveling in the adventure of visiting churches, courthouses, and cemeteries to track her family tree, and founded several genealogical societies in the cities where her family lived. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Todd Terrell and Tracy Terrell; and five grandchildren.