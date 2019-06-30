Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Cline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Cline Obituary
Jackie Cline NEWARK--Jackie Cline, 70, who lived in Newark, Texas, passed away from cancer after a courageous battle of two and a half years, peacefully at home with family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. MEMORIAL: followed by a reception, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 3550 SW Loop 820. Jackie worked in retail and wholesale appliance sales for 40 years. She enjoyed being with family and relaxing at the lake. She loved to go on cruises and vacation. SURVIVORS: Survived by husband, Gary; son, Richard Howell and wife, Tracy; daughter, Susan Curtis and husband, James; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now