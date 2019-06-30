|
Jackie Cline NEWARK--Jackie Cline, 70, who lived in Newark, Texas, passed away from cancer after a courageous battle of two and a half years, peacefully at home with family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. MEMORIAL: followed by a reception, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 3550 SW Loop 820. Jackie worked in retail and wholesale appliance sales for 40 years. She enjoyed being with family and relaxing at the lake. She loved to go on cruises and vacation. SURVIVORS: Survived by husband, Gary; son, Richard Howell and wife, Tracy; daughter, Susan Curtis and husband, James; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019