Jackie Dean Reimund BEDFORD--Jackie Dean Reimund was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Breckenridge, Texas, to the late Dean H. and Dorothe Kinney Reimund, and he passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Bedford, Texas, at the age of 82. COMMITTAL SERVICE: with Marine honors at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Visitation: The family will receive friends and visitors 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane Adame; son-in-law, Greg Evans; and granddaughter, Heather Nicole Evans. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Vicki Lynn Trauer Reimund of Bedford; son, David Reimund and wife, Lisa, of North Richland Hills; daughter, Shelly Brandt and husband, Steve, of Colleyville; grandchildren, Rachael, Kimberly, Christopher, Ryan, Michael, Logan, and Landri; great-grandchildren, Leah, Hayden, Joyce, Ava, and Skyler; and sister, Suzanne Malcuit and husband, Charlie, of Breckenridge.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019
