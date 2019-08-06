Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Reece Prairie Baptist Church
Burleson, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Huckaby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Earline Huckaby


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Earline Huckaby Obituary
Jackie Earline Huckaby BURLESON--Jackie Earline Huckaby, 78, of Burleson passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Burleson. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Reece Prairie Baptist Church in Burleson. Graveside service follows in Caddo Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Jackie was born Jan. 3, 1941, in Glen Rose, Texas, to N.A and Hester Wellborn. Jackie enjoyed reading, watching "NCIS," and spending time with family. She coached various softball teams in the Burleson area for over 20 years. Jackie was an avid bowler and enjoyed making and painting ceramics for friends and family. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, N.A. Wellborn; sister, Janie Smith; daughter, Margie Henderson; and mother, Hester Wellborn Huckaby. SURVIVORS: Jackie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Mike Huckaby; daughter, Debbie Pruett and husband, Earl; grandchildren, Kimberly Terry and husband, Brian, Geoffrey Henderson, Kelli Justusson and husband, Adam; brother, Eddie Wellborn and wife, Lorraine; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
Download Now