|
|
Jackie Earline Huckaby BURLESON--Jackie Earline Huckaby, 78, of Burleson passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Burleson. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Reece Prairie Baptist Church in Burleson. Graveside service follows in Caddo Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Jackie was born Jan. 3, 1941, in Glen Rose, Texas, to N.A and Hester Wellborn. Jackie enjoyed reading, watching "NCIS," and spending time with family. She coached various softball teams in the Burleson area for over 20 years. Jackie was an avid bowler and enjoyed making and painting ceramics for friends and family. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, N.A. Wellborn; sister, Janie Smith; daughter, Margie Henderson; and mother, Hester Wellborn Huckaby. SURVIVORS: Jackie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Mike Huckaby; daughter, Debbie Pruett and husband, Earl; grandchildren, Kimberly Terry and husband, Brian, Geoffrey Henderson, Kelli Justusson and husband, Adam; brother, Eddie Wellborn and wife, Lorraine; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019