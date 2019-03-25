Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Jackie "Jack Lynn and Peggy Lynn Evans NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Jackie "Jack" Lynn Evans, 55, and Peggy Lynn Evans, 65, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. Jack and Peggy were together over 22 years. Jack worked as an independent landscaper for over 40 years while Peggy worked as an accounting clerk for 10 years. They were preceded in death by Jackie's parents, Aron "Doc" Evans and Audrey Evans; and Peggy's parents, Paul Hillhouse and Mary Ruth Wilson. SURVIVORS: Jackie is survived by daughter, Deanna Walden and husband, Jordan; grandson, Jaxton Walden; sister, Doris Mattox and husband, Larry; brothers, Billy Evans and wife, Cyndi, and Curtis Evans and wife, Cally; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two beloved chiweenies. Peggy is survived by son, Alby Saunders and wife, Julie; granddaughter, Emma Saunders; daughter, Heather Saunders; brothers, John Bridges and wife, Cindy, James Evatt, Ray "Chuck" Wilson and wife, Paula, of Tilden; sister, Jackie Kelly and partner, Kimmie Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 25, 2019
