Jackie Lynn Hollingsworth WATAUGA--Jackie Lynn Hollingsworth was born March 29, 1952, in Fort Worth, the second child of Gerald and Wanda Hollingsworth. She passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the age of 67. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at the church where she was a member, the Keller Church of Christ, 205 Elm St., Keller, Texas, 76248, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged for Christ Haven for Children, 4200 Keller Haslet Road, Keller, TX 76244. Jackie graduated from Keller High School in 1970 and El Centro Nursing Program in 1983 with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She was employed in the area of health care, working for several local nursing homes. Jackie lived in Watauga with her cat Tigger. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved her Dallas Cowboys. Jackie had a heart for taking care of people and found time to do home health care. Jackie suffered a massive kidney failure 14 years ago, which ended her career. She managed to keep a positive attitude throughout the years of dialysis that followed. Her faith and the support of her church helped sustain her. Friends and family were important to her, and she always had love to share with them. During her final years, she had increasing mobility issues, and became somewhat homebound. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Jim and his wife, Kim; niece, Jessica; nephew, Anton; brother, Steve; and numerous cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020
