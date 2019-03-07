|
Jacky Vanness DENTON -- Jacky Vanness, 75, died on February 18, 2019. SERVICE: There will be a memorial service for him held on March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Nocona Hills Community Church. MEMORIALS: may be made to Total Hospice & Pallative Care, 331 Melrose Dr., Suite 230, Richardson, Texas 75080 or Hospice of Choice. He was born on Aug. 12, 1943 in Anson, Texas to Jack & Josie Floode Vanness. Jacky worked most of his life in banking as a Senior Vice President. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was an avid golfer. He married Patricia Bolton on September 18, 1979 in Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: his wife, Patricia Vanness of Nocona, Texas; children, Babby Newland of Aledo, Charity White of Benbrook, John Vanness of Aledo, Tiffany Branum of Grapevine, Tobi Jones of Keller and Courtney Scarborough of Fort Worth; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
