Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Creek Fellowship
501 Academy Drive
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Jacleen Ann Holster Dildy


1953 - 2019
Jacleen Ann Holster Dildy Obituary
Jacleen Ann Holster Dildy AZLE--Jacleen Ann Holster Dildy, 66, of Azle passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospital. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Chapel Creek Fellowship, 501 Academy Drive, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Chapel Creek Fellowship Disaster Relief Fund. Jackie was born in Lincoln, Neb., on Sept. 28, 1953, the daughter of Keith and Betty Holster. She graduated from Lake Worth High in 1971 and went on to marry Joseph Burton Dildy on Aug. 2, 1974. The couple resided in Azle where they raised their two children, Jason and Joni. Jackie spent much of her career as office manager/business partner of Dildy and Associates, Inc. Jackie was a dedicated wife, mother and loving grandmother. She was surrounded by family and friends who brought her joy throughout her life. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, Pam Dildy; and husband, Joe, on Nov 14, 2010. SURVIVORS: Her son, Jason (Kelly) Dildy; daughter, Joni (Clayton) Rea; grandchildren, Logan, Parker, Emmarae, Pierce Dildy and Mason Rea; sisters, Joyce (Nelson) Whitten and Judy Brooks; brother, Randy (Lori) Holster; brothers-in-law, Charles (Sonja) Dildy, Gene Dildy, Phil (Cheri) Dildy; sister-in-law, Pat (Dell) Sewell; a large number of nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019
