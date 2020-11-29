1/1
Jacob "Jack" Friedman
November 12, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Jack Friedman, longtime resident of Fort Worth, died at home on November 12, 2020 at the age of 76.
He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Sue, and by their four children, each of whom he loved "the best": his daughter, Robin (Tom); his sons, Todd (Alissa); Seth (Danielle); and Mark (Barbara). He is also survived by his many loving grandchildren and his brother, Joe.
To honor Jack's wishes, a private family service will be held at DFW National Cemetery in the next few months. In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family would appreciate your making a donation to your local food bank or other cause of your choosing.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
