Jacob "J.T." T. Tackett ARLINGTON -- Jacob T. Tackett "J.T.", 76, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. J. T. was born Nov. 15, 1942 in San Francisco, Calif. to parents, Cecil A. and Gwendolyn Tackett. He graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1962 and served in Vietnam in 1967. He became an electrician and later an electrical contractor and general contractor. He was a generous Christian man. A lifetime of giving of both possessions and talents to friends and family whenever called upon. He was loved by all those that knew him. J.T. was preceded in death by his parents; and twin brother, C. A. Tackett. SURVIVORS: his loving wife of 55 years, Donna; sons, Jake and wife, Erica, Daniel and wife, Hadley; five grandchildren, Madelynn, Eli, Charlie, Noah and Birdy; brother, Ronald and wife, Delores; sister, Doris Caplinger; and many loved nieces and nephews and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary