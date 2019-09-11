|
|
Jacob Thomas Craig BENBROOK--With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jacob Thomas Craig, born on Jan. 4, 2004, age 15, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend to many, passed suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday at Normandale Baptist Church. Interment: Annette Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Those who knew Jacob, even those who knew him briefly, have lost a shining light in their lives, Jacob was a pure soul with a huge heart and the world is now a much lesser place. Jacob's spirit was infectious, his smile lit up a room. Kind, gentle and generous, Jacob was always willing to help the people he loved with no hesitation, he was always so full of life and love. Jacob had a great love and passion for the outdoors, hunting and fishing of which he shared with his father and grandfather that will live on in his memory. Our boy was still so young with big dreams, a multi-talented sportsman, finding love on the field for football, baseball and soccer and again on the court for basketball, no matter what Jacob did every ounce of his mind, body and soul went into it, he was determined to be the best no matter how hard he had to work to be there. Jacob will be missed heavily everyday by his father, Matthew Craig; mother, Amanda Craig; stepfather, Roger Yount; sisters, Hayley and Sierra Craig and Suzie Yount; brothers, Trey and Preston Yount; grandparents, Tommy and Terrie Blevins, Dave and Sherri Brown, Tammy Ivey Craig, Roger Sr. and Kathy Yount; loving great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins; and many, many great friends. We know Jacob is at peace with our Father and he is dancing with the angels until we see him again, he is loved greatly here on earth as well as in heaven. We LOVE and MISS you so much, our son xoxox John 14:27: "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid."
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019