Jacqeline Bruton AUSTIN--Jacqeline Bruton, 95, went to her heavenly home Monday, June 27, 2020. SERVICE: No service is planned at this time. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Jan. 3, 1925, to Jack and Buela Thomson, Jackie graduated in 1942 from Polytechnic High School. She married her first husband of 44 years, John Ball, in 1944 and raised two children. Jackie was a homemaker and cosmetician for Oil of Olay. She married her second husband of 20 years, Lynn Bruton, in 1991. All her life her heart, smile, and joy reflected and shared the love of God and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jackie was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Buela Thomson; husbands, John Ball, Lynn Bruton; and brother, Dr. Rodney Thomson. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Christi Athans; son, John Ball; stepchildren, John Bruton (Mary), Janet DeBaun, Julie Wheeler (Richard); nine grandchildren; 12-plus great-grandchildren.