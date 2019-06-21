|
Jacqueline Braziel-Johnson FORT WORTH -- Jacqueline Braziel-Johnson made her peaceful transition on Saturday, June 15, 2015. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, 1 p.m. at the Beth-Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger Street, Dr. B.R. Daniels pastor, Pastor N. E. Braziel officiating. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Friends may visit Mrs. Johnson as she lie in slumber at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, Friday Noon to 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. a wake service will be held at her beloved church, Pilgrim Galilee Christian Church, 2601 Pecos Street. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty are children, Shouna Johnson Turner (Carleton), Anthony W. Chambers Jr.; brothers, Newton E. Braziel (Velma), Larry B. Braziel (Linda), Frederick Braziel (Sandra); sisters, Edna Braziel, Rosie Haley (Marvin); two grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 21, 2019