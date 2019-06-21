Home

Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Wake
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Pilgrim Galilee Christian Church
2601 Pecos Street
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth-Eden Missionary Baptist Church
3208 Wilbarger Street
Jacqueline Braziel-Johnson Obituary
Jacqueline Braziel-Johnson FORT WORTH -- Jacqueline Braziel-Johnson made her peaceful transition on Saturday, June 15, 2015. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, 1 p.m. at the Beth-Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger Street, Dr. B.R. Daniels pastor, Pastor N. E. Braziel officiating. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Friends may visit Mrs. Johnson as she lie in slumber at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, Friday Noon to 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. a wake service will be held at her beloved church, Pilgrim Galilee Christian Church, 2601 Pecos Street. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty are children, Shouna Johnson Turner (Carleton), Anthony W. Chambers Jr.; brothers, Newton E. Braziel (Velma), Larry B. Braziel (Linda), Frederick Braziel (Sandra); sisters, Edna Braziel, Rosie Haley (Marvin); two grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 21, 2019
