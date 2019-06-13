Home

Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Hurst Chapel
705 Airport Freeway
Hurst, TX 76053
817-285-7777
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Forest Ridge Funeral Home/Chapel
North Richland Hills, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Forest Ridge Funeral Home/Chapel
North Richland Hills, TX
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Bedford, TX
View Map
Jacqueline Celeste Rochon HURST -- Jacqueline Celeste Rochon passed away peacefully in Grapevine on June 5, 2019. SERVICES: A Visitation and Rosary Prayer Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Forest Ridge Funeral Home/Chapel, North Richland Hills, TX. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Bedford, TX. Jackie was born May 5, 1944 in Baton Rouge, LA. After graduating from St. Francis Xavier High School and attending Southern University Jackie married Everette C. Rochon February 1, 1964 at St. Francis Catholic Church, also in Baton Rouge. Jackie dedicated herself to her family raising her children and supporting her husband during 23 years in the Army traveling throughout the United States and overseas. Jackie spent her retirement years with her husband at their home in Hurst where he and Jackie were long time parishioners of St. Michael Catholic Church in Bedford.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 13, 2019
