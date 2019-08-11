Home

POWERED BY

Services
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Arlington
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Arlington
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Mehaffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Howell Mehaffy


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Howell Mehaffy Obituary
Jacqueline H. Mehaffy ARLINGTON--Jacqueline H. Mehaffy died in her home with her loving caregiver, Jada Burkett, by her side on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. SERVICE: Her family will receive friends in the parlor of First United Methodist Church of Arlington at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Following at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary, there will be a Service of Celebration. Officiating: Rev. Harvey Ozmer, Rev. Steve Langford and Dr. Chris Hayes. MEMORIALS: The Jackie Howell and Carl P. Mehaffy Ministerial Education Fund at BRITE Seminary at Texas Christian University, The Texas Methodist Foundation or First United Methodist Church of Arlington General Fund. Jacqueline, or "Jackie" as she was fondly known by all who loved her, was born at home on March 12, 1925, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Jennie Vieve McRee and Ideal McRea Howell. She was the loving mother of two daughters, Judy Ann and Patricia Kay; proud grandmother of four grandsons, Jay Richmond, Pat Richmond, Casey Sherman and Jeremy Sherman; two great-granddaughters, Taryn Richmond and Ava Jacqueline Richmond; and two great-grandsons, Reid Richmond and Grayson Sherman. Jacqueline was a proud graduate of Paschal High School and attended North Texas Agricultural College (now UTA). Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Rev. Carl P. Mehaffy Jr. Jackie was Carl's "unofficial" secretary. She stood by Carl's side as he was the founding pastor at Western Hills United Methodist Church and then they went on to serve at FUMC of Weatherford, Handley UMC and at First UMC of Arlington where Carl served on the staff as an assistant under Dr. Jack Payne and then Dr. Don Pike. During Carl's time there, Jackie served as a Sunday School teacher for the older ladies class. She loved them dearly! Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl; her daughter, Patricia Kay Sherman; her sister, Melba Randolph and her good friend, Don Canning. She will be missed by all who knew her! The family wishes to thank Jada Burkett and her family, Dr. Joe Owens and The Community Hospice of Texas. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Rev. Judy Richmond and husband, BJ; son-in-law, Robert Sherman; grandsons, Jay Richmond, Pat Richmond, Casey Sherman, and Jeremy Sherman; granddaughter, Dawn Richmond; great-granddaughters, Taryn Richmond, Ava Richmond; great-grandsons, Reid Richmond and Grayson Sherman; nieces, Gayla Randolph and Becky Height (Roger); cousin, Rosalyn Randall (Joe); and daughter-by-love, Jane McAllister.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now