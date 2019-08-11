|
Jacqueline H. Mehaffy ARLINGTON--Jacqueline H. Mehaffy died in her home with her loving caregiver, Jada Burkett, by her side on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. SERVICE: Her family will receive friends in the parlor of First United Methodist Church of Arlington at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Following at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary, there will be a Service of Celebration. Officiating: Rev. Harvey Ozmer, Rev. Steve Langford and Dr. Chris Hayes. MEMORIALS: The Jackie Howell and Carl P. Mehaffy Ministerial Education Fund at BRITE Seminary at Texas Christian University, The Texas Methodist Foundation or First United Methodist Church of Arlington General Fund. Jacqueline, or "Jackie" as she was fondly known by all who loved her, was born at home on March 12, 1925, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Jennie Vieve McRee and Ideal McRea Howell. She was the loving mother of two daughters, Judy Ann and Patricia Kay; proud grandmother of four grandsons, Jay Richmond, Pat Richmond, Casey Sherman and Jeremy Sherman; two great-granddaughters, Taryn Richmond and Ava Jacqueline Richmond; and two great-grandsons, Reid Richmond and Grayson Sherman. Jacqueline was a proud graduate of Paschal High School and attended North Texas Agricultural College (now UTA). Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Rev. Carl P. Mehaffy Jr. Jackie was Carl's "unofficial" secretary. She stood by Carl's side as he was the founding pastor at Western Hills United Methodist Church and then they went on to serve at FUMC of Weatherford, Handley UMC and at First UMC of Arlington where Carl served on the staff as an assistant under Dr. Jack Payne and then Dr. Don Pike. During Carl's time there, Jackie served as a Sunday School teacher for the older ladies class. She loved them dearly! Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl; her daughter, Patricia Kay Sherman; her sister, Melba Randolph and her good friend, Don Canning. She will be missed by all who knew her! The family wishes to thank Jada Burkett and her family, Dr. Joe Owens and The Community Hospice of Texas. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Rev. Judy Richmond and husband, BJ; son-in-law, Robert Sherman; grandsons, Jay Richmond, Pat Richmond, Casey Sherman, and Jeremy Sherman; granddaughter, Dawn Richmond; great-granddaughters, Taryn Richmond, Ava Richmond; great-grandsons, Reid Richmond and Grayson Sherman; nieces, Gayla Randolph and Becky Height (Roger); cousin, Rosalyn Randall (Joe); and daughter-by-love, Jane McAllister.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019