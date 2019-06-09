Resources More Obituaries for Jacqueline Grahm Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacqueline Lea Kuykendall Grahm

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jacqueline Lea Kuykendall Grahm KENNEDALE--Jacqueline Lea Kuykendall Grahm transitioned from this world Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with her son and members of her immediate family at her bedside. Our hearts are broken. Our solace rests in knowing she is at peace and was joyfully welcomed by loved ones on the other side. A native of Fort Worth, Jacqueline was born Sept. 14, 1952, to Troy and Trula DeMoss Kuykendall, each of Montague County. She is a graduate of O.D. Wyatt High School and Texas Wesleyan University. After a career in the corporate world, she utilized her mathematical skills to teach middle school math for the Arlington ISD. As the eldest of Troy and Trula's four children, Jacqueline innately took on the role of big sister. She corralled, protected and guided her sister and two brothers with a fierce love, a strong faith and loyalty throughout her life. Zachary, Deanna and Stephen knew Jacqueline always had their backs. She was always first to celebrate their accomplishments and life's milestones. This was even truer when she became an aunt to her brothers' children, and honorary aunt to the sons of best friends Tracy and Rick Alford, M.D., of College Station. There was always a very special place in her heart for each of them. They knew she loved them, and they loved her in return. They all have wonderful memories with their Aunt Jacque getting to work on everything from arts and crafts, homework, playing games, or just simply hanging out. Faith and family were her priorities. No role was more important to Jacqueline than that of Mother and more recently GG. She devoted herself to raising her son, Hayden Grahm of Fort Worth. And as his marriage to Sarah Pipak produced four beautiful grandchildren, GG devoted herself to nurturing close relationships with 5-year-old twins, Andrew and Isabel; 3-year-old, Eleanor; and 4-month-old, Azelie. She loved and adored each of them. Time spent with them was pure joy for her. Jacqueline's math aptitude came from her father. She also inherited her father's and maternal grandmother's artistic abilities. Until health challenges over the last few years made pursuing them difficult, she was a talented artist and seamstress. She could tackle most any home repair or DIY project. She enjoyed gardening and working in the yard, crocheting and custom jewelry making. In the last few years, she liked taking landscape photographs on her iPhone and would then manipulate their colors so that they took on a paint-like quality. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her father, Troy Kuykendall; both sets of grandparents; numerous aunts and uncles; and a cousin. SURVIVORS: Her son, Hayden Grahm, his wife, Sarah, and their children, Isabel, Andrew, Eleanor and Azelie; her mother, Trula Kuykendall of Kennedale; siblings, Zachary Kuykendall and his wife, Karen, of Kemah, Deanna L. Kuykendall of Austin, and Stephen Kuykendall and his wife, Mindy, of Arlington; numerous nieces and nephews; several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and best friend, Tracy Alford and her husband, Rick, of College Station. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Jacqueline's memory.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries