Jacqueline Lea Kuykendall Grahm KENNEDALE--Jacqueline Lea Kuykendall Grahm transitioned from this world Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with her son and members of her immediate family at her bedside. Our hearts are broken. Our solace rests in knowing she is at peace and was joyfully welcomed by loved ones on the other side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 500 Kennedale Sublett Road, Kennedale, MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Jacqueline's memory.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 11, 2019