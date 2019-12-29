|
|
Jacqueline Stuckert FORT WORTH--Jacqueline Stuckert, 96, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. LITURGY SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with visitation beginning at noon. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Jacqueline was born Dec. 15, 1923, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Elisabeth Morin Ossman. She grew up in France and came back to the States when she was 19 years old. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, James Lamar Stuckert Jr., to whom she was married for over 62 years, and her daughter, Janice Shook. SURVIVORS: She was a loving mother to her children, Joanne Turner (Tom), Jennie Kate Stuckert, James Lamar Stuckert III (Kathleen), Jeffrey J. Stuckert, and Jill Walker (Miles Shapiro); 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019