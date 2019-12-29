Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Stuckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Stuckert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Stuckert Obituary
Jacqueline Stuckert FORT WORTH--Jacqueline Stuckert, 96, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. LITURGY SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with visitation beginning at noon. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Jacqueline was born Dec. 15, 1923, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Elisabeth Morin Ossman. She grew up in France and came back to the States when she was 19 years old. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, James Lamar Stuckert Jr., to whom she was married for over 62 years, and her daughter, Janice Shook. SURVIVORS: She was a loving mother to her children, Joanne Turner (Tom), Jennie Kate Stuckert, James Lamar Stuckert III (Kathleen), Jeffrey J. Stuckert, and Jill Walker (Miles Shapiro); 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -