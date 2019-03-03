Jacqueline Vincent Torres FORT WORTH--Jacqueline Vincent Torres passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the age of 69. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Private. Jacqueline was born Feb. 5, 1950, in Belgium to parents, Gerard and Dupret Vincent. She had a lovely childhood with her two sisters and one brother in Tournai. She worked in protocol for the U.S. Delegation at NATO in Brussels translating for many languages. She met the love of her life, Army Sgt. First Class Juan Jose Torres, and followed him back to the states. They were married on Dec. 21, 1981, and had 37 wonderful years of marriage. When she moved to the United States, she had a nine-year management career in the hotel industry, and then went to work for the United States Postal Service for more than 15 years. Her passions were crossword puzzles, trivia, cooking, and her beloved pets. Jacqueline was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, and will be deeply missed. SURVIVORS: Husband of 37 years, Juan Jose Torres; daughter, Soraya Torres Caulkins and husband, Daniel; sister, Jose'e-Anne and husband, Guy; sister, Gisele and husband, Jean-Paul; brother, Jean-Jacques and wife, Elke; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, including pets Nacho and Millie. BROWN, OWENS BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME CREMATORY 425 S. Henderson, Fort Worth, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

