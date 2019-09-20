|
Jacquetta Renee Johnson ARLINGTON -- Jacquetta R. Johnson 35, departed this earthly life on Thursday, September 12, 2019 FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Saturday September 21, 2019, Bexar Street Baptist Church, 2018 S. Marsalis Ave., Dallas, Texas 75216. Wake: Friday September 20, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m., Golden Gate Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: 2 daughters, Ariyon Johnson and Zanari Johnson; 2 sons, Tyriek Johnson (Domonique) and Javion Johnson-Roby; 1 grandchild, her honey, Trenton Johnson; 1 granddaughter on the way, Trinity Johnson all of Arlington; 7 siblings with 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Also, the love of her life, Za'Rico Rasco. And host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME 4155 S. R. L. Thornton Fwy @Ann Arbor Dallas, Texas 75224 214-941-7332
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 20, 2019