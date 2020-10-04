1/1
Judge Jake Cook
1929 - 2020
Judge Jake Cook
November 15, 1929 - September 23, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Jake Cook was born in Handley, Texas, on November 15, 1929, the son of Arvy and Frances Cook. He attended school in Handley until World War II began. During the War, he moved about the country with his parents and brother, Don, while his father was an Attorney and Major in the Judge Advocate General Corps of the Army. When the War ended in 1945, they returned to Handley where Jake graduated in 1947, with the members of his original first grade class. Jake lettered in football and basketball, and was named Most Athletic Male Student his senior year.
He graduated from North Texas Agricultural College (now UTA) in 1948, UT/Austin in 1950, and UT Law School in 1955, where he studied alongside fellow law student Heman Sweatt. His studies were interrupted by the Korean War and he served in the Army from 1952 to 1954 as 1st Lt. at Koje-Do, South Korea, as a POW Enclosure Commander. His enclosure consisted of 2,000 North Korean POW's. At the end of the War he made three trips to the de-militarized zone between South and North Korea to return North Korean prisoners to Panmunjom, one group being the last of the prisoners returned.
Upon returning home and finishing law school, he married Jerry Jean Power in 1955. They lived in the Meadowbrook area of East Fort Worth and were members of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. They had four children: Mike, Bart, Carrie, and Steve, and were happily married for 64 years. Theirs was a close and loving family, rich with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, much extended family, and many friends and colleagues whom he considered family. Some of their most memorable moments were spent in the mountains of Colorado at the small cabin they built together as a family during summer vacations beginning in 1972.
He began his law career in the private practice of law in downtown Fort Worth. In 1970, Judge Gordon Gray named him Public Defender of Criminal District Court No. 4, where he ably served hundreds of defendants, twelve whom were charged with capital offenses, and none of whom received the death penalty. A permanent fixture in the courtroom, he often helped young defense lawyers as they tried their cases, passing them notes when it appeared they might overlook a procedural requirement. Some of them even referred to him as Yoda.
In 1975, he was among the first group of lawyers in Texas to become Board Certified as Criminal Law Specialists. In 1979, he was named as one of the Top Ten Criminal Defense Attorneys in Tarrant County by a FW Star-Telegram poll of judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys.
By special election, he was unanimously elected as judge by the practicing attorneys of Tarrant County Criminal Court No. 1, to complete the term of Judge J.C. Duvall, who took a leave of absence in 1982 due to ill health.
In 1983, the Tarrant County Commissioners appointed him judge of the newly created County Criminal Court No. 5, which was originally located in the 1895 Courthouse. He, along with his court staff, served the citizens of Tarrant County for 12 years, where he continually earned the praise and respect of the lawyers who practiced in his court.
In 1990, the Tarrant County Bar Association conducted its first judicial evaluation poll, and among all Tarrant County judges, Jake tied for first place with Civil District Judge William Hughes, each with an approval rating of 99%.
A proud Democrat, Jake was one of the last county-wide elected officials who remained a Democrat, yet still ran unopposed in each term until his retirement from the bench in 1994.
At the age of 65, he and Jerry moved to Pecan Plantation in Granbury. He continued his service to Tarrant County as a visiting judge from 1994-2007, and eventually moved to Keller for the remainder of his years. He and Jerry spent much of their time after retirement with family, friends, and neighbors. They were regulars at the Keller Senior Activities Center, and attended their grandkids' school and sporting events which brought them much joy.
In April, Jake lost his younger brother Don, but not before they reunited as roommates in memory care at Mustang Creek Estates. Both families wish to thank those who lovingly cared for Don and Jake in their final months.
Jake passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 23, 2020, on the 33rd anniversary of his father's death. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arvy and Frances Cook; his brother, Dr. Don Cook; his nephew Darin Cook; and his grandsons, Shane Cameron Cook, Stetson Jacob Cook and Shea Caydon Cook.
As much as we would like to gather together to honor him, we feel it is better not to hold a memorial service at this time. We would, however, treasure any memories of Jake that you would like to share.
Burial at the National Cemetery in Dallas will follow as their schedule allows. In lieu of flowers, please keep Jake and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Marilyn Stephens
October 3, 2020
The kindest, most uplifting Judge to everyone that came before him. I was fortunate to learn and just be in his court. He had such an art of teaching, correcting and modeling unconditional kindness and respect to everyone. Thank you to his family for sharing him with the legal world, the impact he made was a great one.
Michele Audet
Friend
October 3, 2020
I had the pleasure of being assigned to Judge Cook's court in the early 1990s. He was Judge, mentor, and friend. His judicial temperament and knowledge were top notch. Rest in peace Judge Cook.
Marty
October 3, 2020
Judge Cook was a visiting judge when I was in misdemeanor. I learned so much from him as a new attorney. Thank you for all your wisdom. Rest in Heaven.
Valerie Baston
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Jake taught me so much when he was Judge Gray's public defender. I was a young, inexperienced prosecutor sent to court to prosecute the accused. Jake and I became close friends. He made me realize it was fine to laugh in the courthouse. More importantly, Jake taught me that a smile is powerful, kindness is meant for all and criminal justice is best served by diligence and transparency. Our world is better for kind souls like you. Be at peace my friend. You deserve it. John Beatty
John Carl Beatty
Coworker
October 3, 2020
Jake was the most decent human being I ever met
Abe Factor
October 2, 2020
Good father, fair and honest Judge, generous of heart, took time to listen without judgement, took me fishing in Colorado on Lake Vallecito after he retired, don’t think we caught a lot of fish but we joked and laughed about a lot of things
Scott Andrews
Friend
October 2, 2020
Judge Cook was a mentor. Kind and wise.
BC Cornish
October 2, 2020
Judge Cook was the public defender in Gordon Grays court when I was with the District Attorney’s office. I tried several cases against him and also appeared in front of him when he became judge. He was as fair and ethical as any person I’ve ever known and I’m sad to hear of his passing.
Don Gandy
Friend
October 2, 2020
Judge Cook was the kindest, most decent man at the courthouse. I’m proud to have known him.
Mike McEntire
October 2, 2020
Jake’s Court was my first assignment as a new assistant district attorney. He was such an easygoing man who was always willing to teach new attorneys. My favorite phrase that I try to carry forward from him is “no problem”. I never saw him angry or upset with anyone. I’m glad I got to learn from him.
Judge Phil Sorrells
Friend
October 2, 2020
What a fantastic human being. I knew him when he was the public defender in Judge Gordon Gray's court and tried cases against him when I was a procecutor. I also had the privilege of appearing in his court for the years he was a Judge. I along with other lawyers from all sides of the docket held him in the highest regard. Blessings to his family.
Wes Ball
Friend
October 2, 2020
Thank you, Jake, for everything you did for my family. You will be missed.
Jan Cook
Friend
October 2, 2020
I had the pleasure to be part of Jake's life for 30 years. He made a huge impact on my life and taught me that there is always two sides to every story. Fairness and equality were prevalent traits in Jake Cook and I will always be grateful for knowing him.
Jan
Friend
