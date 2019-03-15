James A. "Ottie" Cribbs ARLINGTON -- James A. (Ottie) Cribbs, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Mansfield. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019, First United Methodist Church, 303 N. Center, Arlington, 76011. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery, 7301 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, 76112. Visitation with friends and family will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in the chapel from 3 to 5 p.m. at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Arlington, 76013. James was born on October 26, 1932, to Arthur and Verna Cribbs in Arlington. He attended Arlington High School and Arlington State College. He then attended SMU law school and graduated in 1955. James married Era Belle Morgan on August 29, 1953. He joined the USAF's JAG (Judge Advocate General) Corps where he and Era were stationed at Burtonwood AFB in England. In 1957, James and Era returned to Texas and began working for the law firm of DeVore, Ashworth and McGehee. He later joined a partnership with Bill Bondurant. James eventually founded the law firm of Cribbs & McFarland. He was honored with Outstanding Young Man of the Year from the Arlington Junior Chamber of Commerce and named as outstanding alumnus of UTA in 1979. James was president of the Ex Students Association of Arlington State College. He was also a founding member of Arlington Bar Association and was the association's third president. James helped found Arlington Bank of Commerce; the first bank outside of downtown Arlington. He quickly became well known for his business acumen, as well as being a cracker-jack lawyer. The family eventually moved into the families dream home on Lakeview Circle. The family was very happy, and all were deeply engrained in the Arlington High School community. In 1974, Luis Bravo, an AFS foreign exchange student from Uruguay joined the family for 9 months. The families still remain close and were able to attend a family reunion together last year. James married his loving wife, Sheila Bird of Arlington, on October 3, 1996. Sheila and James were very content, celebrating 22 years of marriage. In his deteriorating health, Sheila was faithful and true, caring for him until the end of his life. James was preceded in death by his wife, Era Belle Morgan Cribbs; father, Chief of Police A.B. "Ott" Cribbs; mother, Verna Pearl Cribbs; and brother, Grover Lee Cribbs. SURVIVORS: his wife, Sheila J. Cribbs; daughter, Shelli; sons, James Jr. Cribbs of Brooklyn, NY, Grover Cribbs and Thomas Cribbs, both of Arlington; grandchildren, Ryan, Jake, Taryn, Preston, James, and Lexi; and great-granddaughter, Ellie.



