James A. Goolsby FORT WORTH -- James Goolsby, 87, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Funeral Home. James Alton Goolsby was born in Friendship, Okla. in 1932, the seventh child of Mandie and Walter Goolsby. Graduated from Warren High School in Altus, Okla. in 1949 where he then married his high school sweetheart, Vernois Jean Meek. James proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War based in the South Pacific from 1949 1951. A short time later James and Jean moved to Fort Worth where James began his management career with Texas Electric. James enjoyed a long career and retired in 1987. He and Vernois had two children, Donna Jean Goolsby Wilson and Ronny Dean Goolsby. James was preceded in death by Vernois. In 1987, James married his second love, Patricia Goolsby where they enjoyed their families and traveling throughout the world together. James gave friendship and service to many organizations such as the YMCA, Golden Gloves, VFW, and United Way. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, participating in the Senior Olympics and had numerous lifelong friends. James was a kind and generous person to everyone in his family and was affectionately known as "Dad or Pop-Pop" to 3 generations of grandchildren. James was preceded in death by son-in-law, Dale Wilson; stepson, Patrick Ledel; and stepson-in-law, Howard Henley. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his wife, Patricia Goolsby; his daughter, Donna Wilson; son, Ron Goolsby; step-children, David Ledel, Kathy Ledel Henley, Ted Ledel (Linda), Angela Goodell (Dustan), Richard Ledel (Edwina) and John Ledel (Kelley); plus many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren whom he loved and cherished.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019