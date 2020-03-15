|
James A. Schutz FORT WORTH--James Anthony "Jim" Schutz passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Arlington with a meal to follow the service. Interment: 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with a rosary at 5:30 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to Community Healthcare of Texas (formerly Providence Hospice), P.O. Box 573, Whitney, TX 76692 or visit www.chot.org to designate Whitney location. Jim was born in Moulton, Texas, Nov. 6, 1923, to Herman and Lillie Olle Schutz, lived in Flatonia, graduating in 1941. He attended Draughon's Business College, Ohio State University, University of Manchester, England, and earned a BBA (UT, Austin) and MBA (TCU, Fort Worth). With the start of World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Army with active combat tours of the 102nd Infantry Division in France, Belgium, Netherlands and Germany, earning several medals and honors. While at UT, Austin he met Virginia Monroe, and they married Feb. 26, 1949, initially residing in Fort Worth then making Arlington their home. His longtime career was in the mobile home and recreational vehicle industry, with 26 years at United Sales of Texas. His love of God and the church led him to actively serve for 64 years within education, evangelization, church councils and vocations at St. William, St. Maria Goretti, St. Matthew Catholic churches. He had extensive work and leadership roles within the Knights of Columbus (4th degree) and Fort Worth and Arlington Serra Clubs. He was quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and enjoyed fishing, gardening, camping, scouting and bridge, fondly remembered for his wit and humor. His greatest affection was for his wife of 71 years, Virginia, along with their six children, 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his brother, Joseph Schutz; sister, Dorothy (Schutz) Shelton; and grandchildren, Lisa Marie Schutz and Adam Geoffrey Schutz. SURVIVORS: Wife, Virginia Monroe Schutz; children, Peggy Skinner, Cathy Allen (Jim), Robert Schutz (Theresa), Cecelia Garcia (Doel), Tommy Schutz (Kathy), Charlie Schutz (Ellen); 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2020